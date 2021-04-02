Cred Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Cred has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cred has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,081.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.00661889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028177 BTC.

About Cred

LBA is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

