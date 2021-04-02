Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133,574 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.43% of Credit Acceptance worth $374,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 197,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACC opened at $362.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.93 and a 200-day moving average of $341.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $210.67 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

