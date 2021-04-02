Credit Suisse AG Acquires 10,681 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of FB Financial worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in FB Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,025,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 185,859 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in FB Financial by 494.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 243,748 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

