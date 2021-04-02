Credit Suisse AG Acquires 27,013 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Antero Midstream worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.