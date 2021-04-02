Credit Suisse AG Acquires 38,584 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Yext worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 555.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In related news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $819,134.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 817,839 shares of company stock worth $14,431,070 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.82 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

