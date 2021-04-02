Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,298 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

SASR stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

