Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Heska worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSKA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

HSKA stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

