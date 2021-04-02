Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

