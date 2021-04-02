Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Talos Energy worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.