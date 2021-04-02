Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of PRA Group worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PRA Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

