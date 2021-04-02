Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,303 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.44% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $599.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

