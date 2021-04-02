Credit Suisse AG Buys 37,392 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Vector Group worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5,076.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 108,538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE VGR opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.