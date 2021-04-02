Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 70,000 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

