Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Ameresco worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 458.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 156,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,799.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

