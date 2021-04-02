Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Cabot worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.