Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 531,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 115,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 519,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.