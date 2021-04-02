Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $51.29 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

