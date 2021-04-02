Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of NIC worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NIC by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGOV stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

