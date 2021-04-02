Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,318 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Groupon worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Groupon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,890 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

