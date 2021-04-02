Credit Suisse AG Has $1.73 Million Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTS opened at $240.95 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.03. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several research firms have commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

