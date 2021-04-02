Credit Suisse AG Has $1.76 Million Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $511.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

