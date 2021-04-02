Credit Suisse AG Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

