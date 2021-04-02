Credit Suisse AG Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $53.04 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

