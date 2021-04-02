Credit Suisse AG Has $1.86 Million Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

