Credit Suisse AG Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,895 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

