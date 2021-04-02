Credit Suisse AG Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,776 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Zumiez worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 77,433 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $641,052.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,934 shares of company stock worth $11,792,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

