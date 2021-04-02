Credit Suisse AG Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.15 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

