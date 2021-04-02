Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gary Delavan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $91,406.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

