Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Viasat worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Viasat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,517.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

