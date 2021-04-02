Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,356 shares of company stock worth $3,208,376 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

