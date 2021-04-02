Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 463.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Spire worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Spire by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $73.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

