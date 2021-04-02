Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 124,639 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 123,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

