Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 375.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Replimune Group worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,490 shares of company stock worth $11,176,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

