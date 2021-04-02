Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.77 Million in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of GrowGeneration as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $50.55 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.20 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

