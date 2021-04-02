Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,502 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 62.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

