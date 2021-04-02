Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,522 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

