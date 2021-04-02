Credit Suisse AG Purchases 10,191 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

