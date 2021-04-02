Credit Suisse AG Purchases 60,528 Shares of Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Huami worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMI opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Huami Co. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $701.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

