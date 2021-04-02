Credit Suisse AG Purchases 61,555 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Aphria worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Aphria by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 44,814 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

