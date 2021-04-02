Credit Suisse AG Purchases 808 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

