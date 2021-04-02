Credit Suisse AG Purchases 8,104 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

