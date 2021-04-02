Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of MYR Group worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

