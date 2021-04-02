Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

IWV opened at $240.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.28 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

