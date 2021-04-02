Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,492 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $268.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.90 and a 200-day moving average of $225.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

