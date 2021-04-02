Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,611 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAG stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

