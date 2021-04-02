Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,089 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Cowen raised their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 over the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

