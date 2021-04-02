Credit Suisse AG Takes $1.92 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

