Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 131,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $46.62 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

