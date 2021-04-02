Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,008,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 303,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

DHY opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.