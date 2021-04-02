Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $6.16 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Creditcoin has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $14.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00010380 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,260.14 or 0.99905113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00034230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001721 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

